Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win

The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre.

Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.

The Mariners’ whole team came together and joyfully stepped in a circle around the pitcher’s mound after completing the first-round sweep. Seattle’s social media team proceeded to cut a clip of the dance into a video of Drake celebrating the Raptors’ 2019 championship and captioned the post “Life is Good,” one of the Canadian hip hop icon’s popular song titles.

The Mariners now move on to battle the AL West champion Astros, who finished 16 games above Seattle in the division standings. Houston claimed 12 of the foes’ 19 meetings in the regular season, including six of the last seven.

The Astros and the Mariners will kick off their best-of-five series Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Seattle is in search of its first trip to the AL Championship Series since 2001.