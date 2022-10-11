Mariners Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 1 Online, On TV

Justin Verlander will start for the top-seeded Astros

Following a 106-win regular season, the Houston Astros return to the diamond Tuesday to host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of their American League Divisional Series at Minute Maid Park.

Houston, the No. 1 seed in the American League after easily winning the West, will have home-field advantage in the best-of-five series. The Astros went 12-7 against the Mariners in the regular season.

Seattle, the AL’s No. 5 seed, advanced past the No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays in the best-of-three wild card round.

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander will get the Game 1 start after an 18-win regular season, while the Mariners will counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert. Houston (-1.5) is favored to take the opener, with the total set at over/under 6.5, according to consensus data compiled on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s game between the Astros and Mariners:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 3:37 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Streams: TBS

