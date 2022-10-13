Mariners Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Astros can take a stranglehold of their American League Division Series with the Mariners on Thursday.

Houston stunned Seattle on Tuesday when Yordan Álvarez smoked a three-run, walk-off home run that gave the reigning AL champions an 8-7 Game 1 win. If the Mariners suffer a second consecutive defeat at Minute Maid Park, they will head back to Seattle with their season on the line.

The Astros will send left-hander Frambler Valdez to the mound in hopes of taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The M’s will counter with mid-season trade acquisition Luis Castillo, who pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in Toronto last Friday.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Mariners-Astros game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS