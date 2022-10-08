Mariners Vs. Blue Jays Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 2 Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The Mariners are on the verge of sweeping the Blue Jays from the American League wild-card series.

Seattle can move on to the AL Division Series to face the Houston Astros with a win over Toronto at Rogers Centre on Saturday afternoon after taking Game 1 by a score of 4-0.

It certainly will be a good battle on the mound with Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA) on the mound for the Blue Jays in hopes to keep their season alive. The right-hander will oppose Seattle’s Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA).

The Blue Jays, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are the favorite to win Game 2.

Here’s how to watch Game 2 of the AL wild card series:

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, at 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | ESPN