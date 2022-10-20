Matt Grzelcyk Big Fan Of Bruins ‘Pooh Bear’ Reverse Retro Jersey

The Boston Bruins revealed their reverse retro jersey for the 2022-23 NHL season Thursday, going back to the “Pooh Bear” logo the team wore as a third jersey from 1995-2006.

The design went into exile after that, but Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk for one is happy to see the cartoon-like Bear make a comeback to the front of Boston’s uniform for six games this season.

“I love it?you either love it or you hate it,” Grzelcyk told reporters after Thursday’s morning skate, per Boston Hockey Now’s Joe Haggerty. “I love it.”

No word yet on how other Bruins players feel about their new jersey, which unlike the original is white instead of gold, but it has seemed to get solid reviews on social media so far.

The Bruins will don the sweater only for home games, starting on Nov. 7 when they take on the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Here is the full slate for when Boston will wear the Pooh Bear jersey:

Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis Blues

Nov. 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Nov. 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Nov. 29 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Dec. 3 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Bruins may hope the jersey brings them a bit of luck as they are wearing them for a couple of marquee games against the Eastern Conference favorite Hurricanes and defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.