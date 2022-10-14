Matt Grzelcyk On Brink Of Return To Bruins After Shoulder Surgery

Matt Grzelcyk is inching closer toward a return for the Bruins.

The defenseman underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was slated to be sidelined through the first month of Boston’s 2022-23 season. But Grzelcyk has been “ahead of schedule” and shed his no-contact practice jersey earlier this month during training camp.

While we don’t have a return date set in stone just yet, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery offered up when fans likely can expect to see Grzelcyk back in game action.

“I think he’s getting closer every day,” Montgomery told reporters after Friday’s practice at TD Garden. “It’s just a timing issue and getting used to some practice reps so that he’s used to the timing of his breakouts, joining the play, transition to offense, just things that while you’re out your brain’s not wired that way, it’s getting that muscle memory back in his game.

“I’d be shocked if he didn’t play by the end of next weekend.”

The Bruins host the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22 before welcoming the Dallas Stars to Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The defense certainly will benefit from Grzelcyk returning to the blueline between his speed and puck movement especially as their schedule becomes more difficult into November.