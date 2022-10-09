Matthew Judon Makes Patriots Franchise History Against Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s a mantra Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is following, and it paid off in a big way Sunday.

Despite rocking a new look in pregame warmups, Judon entered Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions wearing his requisite red sleeves. It was in those sleeves that he made Patriots history.

With a second-quarter sack (alongside Josh Uche) of Jared Goff, Judon became the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986.

The sack also helped Judon accomplish a goal he set for himself prior to the start of his Patriots career.

“(Former teammate) Elvis (Dumervil) told me ‘Find out the records all the rush guys have, and go try to break those,’ “Judon told reporters this week. “And that’s what I’m trying to do — as long as it’s within the defense and helping us with the main goal to try to win games.”

The next sack record in Judon’s sights also belongs to Tippett, who owns the single-season Patriots record with 18.5 in 1984. He’s well on his way there after bringing his total to 5.5 through four and a half games with his game-changing sack on the Patriots’ next defensive drive.