Mike Florio Suggests Potential Landing Spots For Odell Beckham Jr.

For the second consecutive year, NFL fans and media members alike are asking themselves the same question about one of the league’s more dynamic and popular players.

Where will Odell Beckham Jr. play the second half of the season?

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham is targeting a mid-November return to game action. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been on the shelf for months after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVII back on Feb. 13.

In a column published Sunday morning, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that it’s “regarded as almost a given” that Beckham will return to LA to catch passes from Matthew Stafford. However, the veteran NFL reporter believes there’s a handful of other teams that make sense for OBJ.

“Is there a team this year that is plotting to unleash a similar effort at the right time?” Florio wrote. “Is there a team that Beckham will regard by next month as a much more viable contender than the Rams? The Bills, the Chiefs, and the Packers are all obvious candidates. The Buccaneers, who have plenty of receivers but multiple of them injured at any given time, could potentially use him, too.

“There could be another team, especially if that team is doing well. The Cowboys could use him. He?d be an intriguing addition to the Eagles.”

Recent activity from Beckham and others might have offered insight into the 29-year-old’s potential shortlist of desired landing spots. Beckham attended the Week 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game and shared a moment with Tom Brady before kickoff. The ninth-year pro also recently visited the New York Giants and received high praise from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.