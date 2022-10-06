MLB Postseason Preview: Six Bold Predictions For 2022 Playoffs

The Rays have a steady lineup and good pitching top to bottom — you know, the two things you need to win in the postseason as well as the things the Yankees don’t have. Now let’s just hope Cleveland doesn’t pull off a series win and make me look bad.

3. The San Diego Padres pull off a Wild Card upset

The Padres are the MLB’s biggest wild card underdog this year, with +145 odds to defeat the New York Mets, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Hammer Slam Diego.

There were points in the season where the Mets looked like the best team in baseball before the Atlanta Braves stormed in front of them to win the National League East. While New York has continued to look solid down the stretch, manager Buck Showalter is making a high-risk/high-reward decision that could prove disastrous. Showalter wants to hold on to Jacob DeGrom until a do-or-die Game 3, or Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers should the Mets sweep San Diego. That means the Padres will face Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt in the first two games of the series, each of whom lost their final start of the season, combining for a 8.89 ERA.

San Diego’s offense may not be as strong as it could be with Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended, but the pitching staff is loaded with Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea, two of which would likely be available out of the bullpen in any Game 2 or 3 scenario. I like their chances.

4. Trea Turner breaks one of two postseason records

Is Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner the most underrated player in baseball? I’m probably not qualified to say, but yes. Yes he is.

Turner had 194 hits and scored 101 runs in the regular season, both of which ranked top ten in the entire MLB. His postseason success has never mirrored his regular season output, but 2022 has the chance to be the year Turner puts it all together. Probably a safe bet to be honest considering he’s in a contract year. Randy Arozarena owns the hits record with 29 in the 2020 playoffs, while Carlos Beltrán scored the most runs (21) in 2004. Batting second in the best lineup in baseball should help him contend for one of, if not both, of these records.

5. Houston Astros waltz to the World Series

This one is simple. Houston will have to dismantle either the Seattle Mariners or Toronto Blue Jays on its way to their sixth-consecutive appearance in the ALCS, where they will meet with either the Yankees, Rays or Guardians. Houston’s combined record against all five of those teams? 28-17. They have the pedigree. They have the lineup. They have the pitching. The AL is the Astros’ to lose.

6. Justin Verlander takes home an MVP award and rides off into the sunset

Justin Verlander has already supplanted himself as one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history. So, one more incredible run through the postseason just might be enough for him to hang them up.