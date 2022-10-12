Motivated N’Keal Harry Has Game Vs. Patriots Circled

The Bears activated N’Keal Harry off injured reserve just in time for him to be in line to make his debut with Chicago on Thursday night when it takes on the Washington Commanders.

While Harry is “ecstatic” to possibly suit up for the first time in a Bears uniform, the wide receiver might be looking forward to next week’s game, even more, when Chicago travels to face his former team in the New England Patriots.

“Absolutely. It’s my old team,” Harry told reporters Wednesday if he has the matchup with the Patriots circled, per NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock. “That always comes with wanting to play well.”

Harry never lived up to the status of a first-round draft pick during his abysmal three-year tenure with the Patriots, which ended this summer when New England shipped the 24-year-old to Chicago for practically nothing — a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The Patriots moving on from Harry, who recorded 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns during his time in New England, has fueled the 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout with plenty of motivation. Harry said it would be a nice moment to take advantage of his opportunity with the Bears with the Patriots having a front-row seat, per Schrock.

Harry suffered an ankle sprain early in training camp that led to his stint on the IR and will try to provide a much-needed boost to a downtrodden Bears passing game. Chicago has by far the worst aerial attack in the NFL with second-year quarterback Justin Fields having completed only 49 passes through five games.

How much Harry can have an impact on the Bears offense obviously is a big question mark, but he will certainly try to become the playmaker he never was with the Patriots, especially if it comes at his former team’s expense.