Nets Star Kyrie Irving Drops Expletives In Ben Simmons Rant

The Brooklyn Nets are being patient with Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving wants the media to take the same approach with the oft-criticized point guard.

Simmons is off to a slow start with the Nets, who are 1-3 four games into their 2022-23 season. The seventh-year pro, acquired by Brooklyn via trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, is averaging 5.3 points per game and already has fouled out of two contests. The three-time All-Star’s early-season struggles suggest Brooklyn might not actually have a “big three” on its hands.

Irving already is tired of reporters taking aim at Simmons. The former made as much clear Wednesday night following the Nets’ 110-99 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee.

“So you guys keep coming in here and asking, like, ‘What about Ben? What about Ben?’ It’s just — he hasn’t played in two years,” Irving told reporters, per a clip shared by ESPN. “Give him a (expletive) chance. You know what I mean? We stay on his (expletive). I wish I could say other words ’cause I’m from (New) Jersey, but we stay on him. Like, you just stay on him. We’re just here to give him positive affirmations while he’s out there and just let him hoop. While he’s hooping and getting back into it, we’re gonna have to really gel as a team in order to learn how to win as a group.”

Irving, Simmons and the Nets will try to get back in the win column Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back. Brooklyn is set to host another one-win team, the Dallas Mavericks, with tipoff from Barclays Center scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.