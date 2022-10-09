NFC Exec Admits Team ‘Undervalued’ Bailey Zappe During Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Bailey Zappe has impressed people in New England — and beyond.

The rookie fourth-round quarterback will start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Zappe, who did not play well during training camp and the preseason, did an admirable job last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who now is on injured reserve. The Western Kentucky product completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and almost pulled off an overtime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

On Friday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted an excerpt from his conversation with an NFC assistant general manager.

“I think we probably undervalued him a little during the draft,” the anonymous executive told Schultz. “He’s smart and plays solid football, if that makes sense. But his two best assets are his accuracy and mind.”

It would be interesting to learn which team the assistant GM works for. The Packers would make sense, as they had a front-row seat for Zappe’s debut, but so would the Lions, whose coaching staff worked with Zappe during the 2022 Senior Bowl.

That’s pure speculation, though.

The Patriots and Lions will kick off Sunday’s game at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams are 1-3.