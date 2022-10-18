NFL Insider Doubles Down On Possible Mac Jones-Patriots ‘Friction’

Mac Jones’ sophomore season with the New England Patriots has been far different than his rookie campaign.

For one, the quarterback is dealing with a high ankle sprain that’s sidelined him for the Patriots’ last three games. And two, Bailey Zappe has performed well in Jones’ absence, creating some debate as to whether there’s a QB controversy brewing in New England.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Sunday — before the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Browns in Cleveland — that Jones’ relationship with the organization has gone “sideways” in recent months, starting with Josh McDaniels’ departure as New England’s offensive coordinator.

On Monday, Breer doubled down on the assessment.

“I think a big part of this is who Mac is, right? Mac is a big ‘why?’ guy. Like, he wants to know why you’re doing something,” Breer told Ross Tucker on “The Dan Patrick Show.” ” ‘Why are we running this? Why am I being coached this way? Why is this person being hired? Why are you handling my injury this way?’ And New England’s never been a big ‘why’ place. I don’t know that (Bill Belichick’s) ever been big on giving everybody a full explanation for why he’s doing (something).

” … Mac had a great rookie year and he was really close with Josh McDaniels. And obviously Josh got a lot out of him, and I think Mac had a ton of respect for the job that Josh did in developing him. So, this is obviously all very important to him — the way it is to any quarterback — and he knows how important the Year 1-to-Year 2 transition is and how much growth there can be. And so I think a big part of it for him was, ‘Wait a second, why are you hiring a defensive coach as my offensive coordinator? Why are you hiring a special teams coach as my quarterbacks coach? Why are we running a different offense now? Why are we doing things differently? I had a lot of success last year. Why aren’t we building on what we did last year? Why? Why? Why? Why? Why?’

“And this isn’t a knock on Mac. This is that generation, right? This is that generation where they always ask ‘why.’ Most players who go into New England don’t have the collateral to ask those questions, right? You’re just trying to make it. Mac’s a first-round pick. Mac played at Alabama. Mac was this way at Alabama with Nick Saban. I think coming out of his rookie year, with all of the change and everything else in New England, there was some natural friction there. So that was the background. And then there was disagreement over the handling of his injury and whether or not he should get surgery.”