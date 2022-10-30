NFL Insider Provides Latest On Patriots’ Trade Deadline Talks

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday confirmed what New England Patriots fans have been hearing in recent days leading up to the league’s trade deadline.

Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor each continue to be involved in trade rumors with a very real chance one or both get traded before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Rapoport.

“Another couple receivers who could end up being traded, both of them are on the Patriots: Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. In fact, Agholor’s name has been thrown around the league really several times over the past couple weeks in part because he’s making nearly 10 million and you know the Patriots would love to try to trade that salary,” Rapoport said on NFL Network on Sunday before the Patriots kicked off against the New York Jets. “And it’s not that they don’t like him, it’s that they have so many receivers now that they need to use. Certainly one of those guys could end up being on the outside looking in.”

It feels like many teams around the league could make a move for either of the two wideouts. Rapoport also mentioned how offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn has been discussed in trade rumors, which had been previously kicked around as well.

“Isaiah Wynn, one of their starting tackles, also has been discussed in trade. (He’s) another guy that could end up being dealt,” Rapoport said.

Both Agholor and Wynn were asked about being involved in trade rumors and had different takes on the speculation leading up to the deadline. Another Patriots player who could be traded before the deadline is running back Damien Harris, though the impending free agent might be the least likely to get moved.