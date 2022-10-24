NFL Reportedly Investigating Refs Who Sought Mike Evans’ Autograph

Two NFL referees could be in some hot water after a video surfaced of them allegedly asking Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his autograph.

The incident happened after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the NFL is reportedly investigating video captured by Sheena Quick of 1340 AM Fox Sports, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter can be seen calling out Evans in the tunnel and asking the Pro Bowl receiver to sign something. Lamberth is in his 21st season and Sutter is in his fourth.

The video can be viewed below:

I didn?t know refs get autographs after the game. pic.twitter.com/4IgUHIiAgz — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 23, 2022



It certainly looks like the two referees are asking Evans for his autograph. There really isn’t that many other logical explanations as to what they are asking the 29-year-old to sign.

“The NFL and the NFL Referees Association bar officials from approaching players, coaches and NFL team personnel for autographs, as it can give the appearance of partiality,” Laine wrote. “The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLRA allows officials to seek autographs, team merchandise and memorabilia for charitable endeavors, but those requests must be made through the league’s officiating department and not in person.”

On one hand, this seems like an innocent act from Lambert and Sutter to collect a piece of memorabilia for either themselves or someone close to them. But on the other hand, as Laine stated, the NFL has this policy because the league doesn’t want to present any idea of games being “rigged” for any reason.