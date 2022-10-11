NFL Rumors: Photographer Pushed By Davante Adams Files Police Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams might be in hot water with the NFL following a postgame incident Monday night, but it appears his problems might not end there.

The ESPN broadcast captured Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he exited the field following Las Vegas’ 30-29 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The All-Pro wideout apologized through the media and on Twitter, but it seems the interaction is not going to go away easily.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the photographer filed a police report with the Kansas City Police Department. TMZ also reported the development.

“The victim is a photographer at the Chiefs/Raiders game. At the end of the game, he was pushed to the ground causing injury,” the police report stated, as shared by Pelissero. “He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening. The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges.”

Pelissero previously reported Adams is facing discipline from the NFL and potentially a suspension.