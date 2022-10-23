NFL Rumors: Panthers Rejected Huge Trade Offer For Star Defender

Christian McCaffrey apparently wasn’t the only Panthers superstar who was garnering trade interest.

Carolina looked like it was going through somewhat of a firesale this past week when it dealt away wide receiver Robbie Anderson and McCaffrey. But according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, the Panthers are not interested in trading any more of their better players.

One of those players is Brian Burns, who reportedly elicited a trade offer of two first-round picks. For context, Carolina moved McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks and a 2024 fifth-round selection — a package that effectively equates to a late first-rounder.

Burns reportedly isn’t the only big-name player who’s off-limits in Charlotte, though. Schefter reports the Panthers have informed teams that wide receiver DJ Moore, defensive lineman Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn also are not available for trade.

While Burns might not be attainable leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline, there appears to be another top-tier option out there for teams looking to add a pass-rusher. The Broncos reportedly are not actively shopping Bradley Chubb, but Denver could be forced to at least consider an offer for the 26-year-old if the offer is compelling enough.