NFL Rumors: These Wideouts Expected To Be Available For Trade

Robbie Anderson might not be the only wide receiver dealt before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

Leading up to the Week 7 slate of action, ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shelled out a slew of rumors they’re hearing around the league. Among the notes, Graziano highlighted three wideouts who could be moved by the turn of the month: Kendrick Bourne, Denzel Mims and Chase Claypool.

Bourne being listed as a potential trade candidate isn’t at all surprising. The veteran wideout fell out of favor in New England back in the summer after putting together a productive first season with the Patriots. Fowler recent reportedly that “multiple teams” have called Bill Belichick and company to inquire about Bourne, but as of now, the Patriots have “been inclined to keep him.” Interested teams apparently also don’t have to be worried about the turf toe injury Bourne sustained last weekend in Cleveland, as it’s not believed to be a serious ailment.

Mims’ place on Graziano’s list checks out as well. A little less than two weeks before the Jets’ season opener, Mims’ agent publicly issued a trade request for the 2020 second-rounder. Ron Slavin complained about a lack of opportunity for Mims in the statement, and that hasn’t changed thus far this season. The Baylor product didn’t suit up in any of New York’s first six games.

Claypool, meanwhile, has been somewhat productive for the struggling Steelers, catching 23 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown across six games for a team that changed starting quarterbacks. But as Pittsburgh looks ahead to the future, the organization could view the 24-year-old as a valuable trade chip that could help accelerate a rebuild.

And if a team doesn’t want to give up draft capital and/or a player to add wideout help, Odell Beckham Jr. still is on the open market. But according to Graziano, OBJ’s return date is looking more like mid-December, a month later than previously reported.