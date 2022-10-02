NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa To Be Interviewed As Part Of League Investigation

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL and its players’ association are investigating whether protocols were correctly followed when Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury in Week 3 and played just four days later.

And the Miami Dolphins quarterback will be interviewed as part of the process.

“Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed in the NFL’s and NFLPA’s investigation into the events of last Sunday early this week, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Sunday morning. “NFL and NFLPA investigative review is expected to take another week or two, and the results are expected to be announced ‘almost immediately after,’ per a league official.”

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion in Week 3 but somehow cleared concussion protocol despite stumbling to the ground after getting back up. It was determined he suffered a back injury and played in “Thursday Night Football” against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffered another horrific injury that resulted in the QB’s hands getting frozen in place and getting stretchered off the field.

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion before being released from the hospital. He somehow was cleared to fly home and watched a movie during the flight.

Many have weighed in on the situation, both NFL players and concussion experts, and it’s caused the NFL and NFLPA to investigate the situation further. The unaffiliated doctor who cleared Tagovailoa in Week 3 reportedly was fired, and it’s unclear what, if any impact Tagovailoa’s interview will have on the future of Dolphins’ personnel.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tagovailoa would be out indefinitely and he was unsure if Thursday’s Week 4 injury was related to anything that happened in Week 3.