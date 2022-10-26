NFL Trade Deadline: Five Potential Landing Spots For Patriots Wideouts

With the NFL trade deadline less than one week away, the New England Patriots have been included in rumors with a pair of wideouts involved in speculation.

Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor each have popped up in trade rumors recently, though interest in those two specific players dates back to the start of New England’s season. Bourne, as Patriots fans are well-aware, has seen a much more limited role this season with his snap counts proving the clearest example. Agholor also has been granted a reduced role this season after the Patriots offseason trade for DeVante Parker, and it probably will continue to trend in that direction with rookie Tyquan Thornton getting up to speed after an early-season injury.

The 3-4 Patriots, despite an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football” and Bill Belichick-created quarterback controversy, still are in the mix for a postseason berth entering Week 8. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be a major stunner to see New England ship off one (or both?) of those receivers given their lack of consistent production through seven games. And there are a handful of NFL teams who might jump at the opportunity to add a veteran wideout.

Here are five potential landing sports for Bourne, who is on a very affordable contract with term for the 2023 season, and/or Agholor, who carries a larger cap hit, but is a free agent after this year.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been one of the more disappointing stories in the NFL this season. But the reality is with Aaron Rodgers, they’re never out of contention, as portrayed by the Pack still ranking in the top 10 in Super Bowl futures on DraftKings Sportsbook. Green Bay, though, needs serious help at receiver. The youth movement of Romeo Doubs and injury-plagued Christian Watson hasn’t worked out and now the Packers have Rodgers’ trusted target Randall Cobb sidelined for at least a few weeks. Green Bay’s options at receiver don’t solely lie with the Patriots — Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy and veteran Brandin Cooks also have been included in rumors– but it’s certainly an area of need for Green Bay. Adding someone like Bourne, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, should be a plug-and-play for coach Matt LaFleur.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are among those who should be looking to buy at the trade deadline. Dallas’ defense is one of the top units in the league, a true Super Bowl-contending defense, and quarterback Dak Prescott could use another weapon to complement CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Noah Brown has shown flashes as a WR3 when targeted, but adding another pass-catcher — the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper this offseason, after all — could go a long way in keeping pace with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Dallas, viewed as a long shot to make the postseason after a Week 1 debacle, has the seventh-best prices to win the Super Bowl on DraftKings.

Las Vegas Raiders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Raiders would be a potential trade partner for Bourne. The Patriots and Raiders have a number of connections with New England alumni Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, Las Vegas’ head coach and general manager, both at One Patriot Place when Bourne was signed as a free agent before the 2021 season. Davante Adams is a clear WR1 in Vegas, but Hunter Renfrow now is on the injury report after an underwhelming start. And Bourne put up career highs in yards (800), catches (55) and touchdowns (five) under McDaniels in 2021.