NFL Rumors: Patriots Getting Trade Calls On This Veteran Receiver

It’s getting easier and easier to envision the Patriots moving Nelson Agholor before next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

New England recently has received calls from teams interested in the veteran wideout, insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday evening. Agholor’s name has popped up in trade rumors dating back to early in the offseason.

“Teams are calling the Patriots about WR Nelson Agholor, sources tell The Score,” Schultz tweeted. “Still just 20, the former 1st-round pick signed a two-year, $26M deal with NE in 2021 that expires after this season.”

Schultz’s report arrived days after fellow Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne started showing up in trade rumors. Both players have seen their roles reduced in their second seasons in New England.

Bourne’s situation has been well-covered, but Agholor’s case is a head-scratcher.

A favorite of quarterback Mac Jones, Agholor has the speed and skillset to be a difference-maker in the Patriots offense. His potential never was more evident than when he starred in New England’s Week 2 win over the Steelers. But consistency and ball security remain issues for the veteran, as this season he’s committed two fumbles and battled drops, one of which resulted in a Bailey Zappe interception against the Detroit Lions. Agholor has just five catches for 87 yards since his breakout in Pittsburgh.

As for a possible trade, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots getting much for Agholor. His contract could be an issue — he’s due $5.5 million for the rest of this season — and a hamstring injury has hampered him over the last few weeks. Nevertheless, if Agholor is going to continue being an afterthought in the Patriots offense, it might be best to move him.