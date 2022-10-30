NFL Trade Rumors: Potential Destinations For Ex-Patriot Brandin Cooks

Another relocation might be in the cards for Brandin Cooks.

Cooks, who’s spent time with four teams dating back to 2014, reportedly has been the “target of multiple calls” as the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline inches closer. The reported interest in Cooks isn’t surprising, as he’s been one of the league’s most reliable wide receivers since the New Orleans Saints selected him in the first round eight years ago.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday provided an update on the Cooks situation, reporting the Houston Texans are “open to trading” the 29-year-old speedster. The trusted NFL insider also listed the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings as potential destinations for Cooks, citing sources.

Cooks has connections to both the Rams and the Giants. The Oregon State product played in Los Angeles for two seasons before he was traded to the Texans, who signed him to a two-year contract extension in April. Prior to his stint with the Rams, Cooks spent a season with the New England Patriots, who employed the veteran wideout and current Giants head coach Brian Daboll in that 2014 campaign.

Given the reported interest in Cooks, there’s a good chance Sunday will mark his final game with the Texans. And he has a good opportunity to potentially go out with a bang, as the Tennessee Titans feature one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses.