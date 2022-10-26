NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout

The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears.

Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.

Fortunately for the Packers, who sit at 3-4 going into Week 8, the pool of wide receivers available for trade before Nov. 1 doesn’t appear to be too shallow. One player to keep an eye on for Green Bay is A.J. Green, whose name is being heard by ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano in trade chatter. Recent developments cast doubt over Green’s value in Arizona, as the Cardinals recently traded for Robbie Anderson and welcomed DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension in Week 7.

Green likely would cost next to nothing for the Packers to acquire and even though he’s well past his prime, he might be able to provide a boost to a Green Bay team that’s veering into desperation mode. However, given the Packers’ in-season trading track record, Graziano doesn’t view a Green-to-Green Bay move as likely.

Other potential trade targets for the Packers are Jerry Jeudy and Brandin Cooks, who were identified as such by Graziano’s ESPN colleague, Jeremy Fowler. Fowler believes Green Bay would be able to acquire Jeudy for a third-round draft pick and Cooks reportedly has been “the target of multiple calls” with the trade deadline less than a week away.

Perhaps Week 8 will push the Packers into being a buyer. It definitely could get ugly for Green Bay on Sunday night when it visits the 5-1 Buffalo Bills.