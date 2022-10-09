NFL Twitter Questions How Tom Brady Benefitted From Game-Altering Call

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady earned his 11th win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, remaining winless in his 23-year career in matchups against the NFC South opponent.

In the fourth quarter, with the Bucs leading the Falcons by six points, Brady was brought down by Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a third-and-5 situation. Yet, as opposed to the play amounting to a turnover, NFL officials flagged the Falcons for a roughing the passer violation — which all came with 3:03 minutes remaining in the game.

During the postgame press conference, Brady was asked about the call and kept his reply brief.

“I don’t throw the flags,” Brady said.

As a result, the Buccaneers earned their first home-field victory while Brady remains the only quarterback in NFL history with a winning record in games with 50 or more passes attempted. The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer is now 17-9 (.654%) while all others have combined to win .206% of such games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

However, many took to Twitter and vented their displeasure with the NFL officials for the crucial call.

Jerome Boger the referee in the Bucs gm. Just made the worst call of this early NFL season. NFL will need to offer an explanation on this BULLJIVE call. That was a text book sack and it was penalized. Falcons got hosed — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 9, 2022

This really is the worst roughing the passer ever called in an #NFL game. C?mon. pic.twitter.com/7Ynq52uAuY — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 9, 2022

WORST CALL OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/CEQrObHxu9 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 9, 2022

I've seen a lot of #NFL football in my life, but someone is going to have to explain this roughing the passer call in the @AtlantaFalcons / @Buccaneers game. I'm not sure I've seen anything quite like this pic.twitter.com/YvmekNYxG2 — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) October 9, 2022

Buccaneers offensive Tristan Wirfs, teammates since Brady’s 2020 arrival to Tampa Bay, took a comical jab at the seven-time Super Bowl champ — both for his age and preference in trousers.

?It is what it is. I?m not the one making the call,” Wirfs said, as reported by ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Tom?s an old man. “We?ll give him crap on like a Saturday because he?s wearing his old skinny jeans to the walk-through. … He?s gonna get those calls more than not.?

Brady finished his Week 6 showing with 351 yards, completing 35-of-52 attempts with one passing touchdown.