NFL Week 4 Takeaways: Cowboys On Roll Despite Dak Prescott Injury

Remember when the sky was falling at Jerry World? Well, the defense of the Dallas Cowboys has made that feel like a distant memory.

With Cooper Rush starting in place of an injured quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have compiled three straight wins, including a pair against the NFC East rivals New York Giants and Washington Commanders. They’ve now held Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals, and those two aforementioned divisional foes to less than 20 points for the first time since their 1973 “Doomsday Defense.”

After an abysmal season-opener prompted the Cowboys to be bashed by the media and fans alike, the 3-1 Cowboys now deserve credit for a bounce-back stretch that nobody saw coming.

“To sit here after these last three ball games and maybe have the opportunity we’ve got for the rest of the year, it’s amazing,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after a Week 4 win in which Dallas made Carson Wentz (25-for-42, 170 yards) look worse than usual. “It’s far more than what I would have expected.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy deserves credit. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn deserves credit. The second-stringer Rush, who improved to 4-0 as a starter, deserves credit. But most of all, the Dallas defense deserves credit. It’s completely changed the narrative surrounding the Cowboys these past three weeks and looks like one of the best units in the league.

That was on display Sunday at AT&T Stadium as Dallas recorded 11 quarterback hits, two interceptions, two sacks and pressured Wentz on 40.9% of dropbacks, per Next Gen stats. Wentz looked completely inept as his two intentional grounding miscues were among the 11 penalties that set the Commanders behind the chains and thus led to a five-for-15 conversion rate on third down.

“We didn’t play well that first game, but since then we’ve played some really good complementary football,” running back Ezekiel Elliott told reporters Sunday.