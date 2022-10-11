NFL Week 5 Takeaways: Coaches Show Fine Line Between Aggressive And Baffling

NESN Logo Sign In

Maybe, every now and then, an NFL fan watching on the couch would actually make a better decision than the coaches who get paid millions to do so?

That was among the biggest takeaways from Week 5 in the NFL.

There was a ton of bad coaching in Week 5, including in all three primetime games, starting Thursday and going all the way through Monday. Coaches seemingly went out of their way to outsmart themselves. Defending the decisions as “aggressive,” is usually the catch-all word they go with, but a handful of coaches ventured past aggressive and reached downright stupidity in Week 5. And in a number of cases, those head-scratching decisions cost their teams the game.

We don’t have to look far for an example as one just took place Monday night between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels opted to go for a two-point conversion after Derek Carr connected with Davante Adams on a 48-yard touchdown. The reception cut the Raiders’ deficit to 30-29 with 4:27 left, a mere extra point away from tying the game. Instead, McDaniels and company went for the two-point conversion and failed. Las Vegas lost the game by that aforementioned score. Given that Kansas City was set to get the ball back with plenty of time on the clock, it didn’t make any sense. To no surprise, McDaniels said the Raiders were just being aggressive to try to win the game.

Among the Week 5 guilty parties were Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers coach Matt Lafleur, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor. All cost their teams a victory with puzzling decision-making. Even in wins, Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid made questionable decisions, too.

Hackett’s Broncos could have beaten the Colts if Denver, which was running the ball for 4.5 yards per carry, opted to run on for a first down on fourth-and-1 at the Indianapolis 5-yard line rather than throw at former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. Instead, Russell Wilson’s pass was deflected by Gilmore in the end zone — the cornerback had an interception in the end zone earlier — and Denver fell 12-9 on “Thursday Night Football.” It’s not hard to believe Denver ranks last in red-zone efficiency.

The Packers might have survived London if Lafleur, similarly, drew up plays for his dominant running backs on either third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 from the New York 6-yard line with 1:11 remaining. Instead, a pair of Aaron Rodgers run-pass option attempts were deflected at the line of scrimmage. Green Bay, who averaged five-plus yards per carry, boarded a plane home from London following a 27-22 defeat. Packers running back Aaron Jones questioned the late decision-making himself.