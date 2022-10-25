NFL Week 7 Takeaways: Bill Belichick Should’ve Watched Mike McCarthy Handle QB Situation

Football fans long pointed to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy being on two different ends of the coaching spectrum. The gap proved itself in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, too.

… But probably not in the way many might have thought.

This time it was Belichick who could’ve learned one or two things from McCarthy rather than other way around, as it has been so many times in the past. And yes, we did just compare the situations in Dallas and New England situations last week, but given how everything has since played out, there’s plenty more to dissect.

After all, Belichick seemingly has bungled New England’s quarterback situation between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Time and time again Belichick deflected on who the starting quarterback would be, but the worst mistake came on “Monday Night Football” as he pulled the 2021 first-rounder with fans at Gillette Stadium showering Jones in boos after three offensive drives. Whether or not Belichick told Jones and Zappe the plan beforehand, Patriots teammates expressed how they didn’t know it. They were surprised as so many others were. And now it’s created the public perception Jones was pulled because of performance rather than any health-related concern. If Jones was healthy enough to start — he missed three games with a high ankle sprain — he shouldn’t have been on a pitch count. And if there was any concern about the starter moving forward, despite reports indicating the contrary, Jones should not have been on the field in primetime to compete for his job. It certainly did not aid in Jones’ confidence all while the second-half play of Zappe indicates “Zappe Hour” might be heading toward last call. The national audience now will say how the Patriots went from having two capable quarterbacks to zero, and it’s fair to think Belichick helped that narrative marinate.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys treated their once-framed “competition” exactly the way they should have. Cooper Rush excelled with Dak Prescott sidelined by injury, but when Dallas deemed Prescott cleared to play, they didn’t have him on a short leash because they were seeking a Week 7 win. Prescott undoubtedly showed rust, which will happen after missing five games with a thumb injury. But despite Dallas trailing the lowly Detroit Lions at half — Prescott’s offense produced three points before the intermission — McCarthy stuck with the franchise signal-caller. It seems rather obvious, right? Getting a recovering starting quarterback nursed back to health is more important than a mid-season win, after all. So instead the Cowboys relied on their run game and defense with Prescott throwing just 25 passing attempts. The complementary effort — again, the Dallas defense was sensational as opposed to that of New England — led to a Week 7 win and allowed the quarterback to get a game under his belt after recovery.

All told, it went the complete opposite way in Foxboro. And now Belichick has nobody to blame but himself for creating a quarterback controversy and letting it develop.

