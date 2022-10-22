Nick Foligno Has Become Asset For Bruins; What’s Changed?

BOSTON — Nick Foligno is playing motivated and like he has a chip on his shoulder.

After all, the Boston Bruins forward had just two goals and 11 assists last year in his first season with the club. Foligno didn’t make the best first impression on the score sheet, but often was lauded for the leadership he brought.

Fast forward to 2022-23, Foligno looks like a totally different player.

The forward scored a goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. He now has three goals on the season, one more than last year, and is contributing at a fast pace and all over the ice. Foligno discussed in the preseason that while it didn’t feel to get waived, he still was going to do whatever he could to help the Bruins.

The veteran never saw time in the AHL after clearing waivers, and he’s become quite the asset for Boston through its first six games.

So, what changed?