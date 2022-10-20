Nick Wright Mocks Kyrie Irving Amid Nets’ Ugly Season Opener

After an offseason filled to the brim with drama, the Nets kicked off their 2022-23 season with a stinker.

Brooklyn suffered a 22-point loss to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant was his usual self, scoring 32 points, but the rest of the Nets’ “big three” began the campaign with a dud. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons combined for 19 points and five turnovers and struggled mightily on the defensive end. Simmons also fouled out in his long-awaited Brooklyn debut.

As the visitors were opening the floodgates on one of the Eastern Conference favorites, FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright took aim at Irving via Twitter.

“Kyrie Irving, sometime when he wasn’t promoting Alex Jones conspiracy videos, discussed winning an MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year Award,” Wright tweeted. “He’s 3-13, has 6 points, and has been a turnstile on defense while his team loses by 25.”

Irving held himself and his team accountable after Wednesday night’s game. The veteran point guard lamented the Nets’ level of competitiveness and physicality, two areas he believes must be at a high in order to have consistent success.

Brooklyn will try to secure its first win of the season Friday night when it hosts the Toronto Raptors, who snuck past the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.