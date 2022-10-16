Nine Takeaways From Patriots’ Blowout Win Over Browns

New England also bamboozled Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, intercepting two ill-advised passes — one by Kyle Dugger on the second play of the game and another by Jalen Mills in the third quarter — and generating consistent pressure with Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise. Brissett completed 46.7% of his passes (41 of 45) and was sacked three times, and Cleveland managed just 214 yards of total offense.

The Browns did not find the end zone until the 6:17 mark of the fourth quarter, with Amari Cooper beating Myles Bryant for a contested touchdown on fourth-and-goal. The Patriots’ defense has allowed just 15 total points during its two-game win streak. Next up: a Monday night matchup with a Chicago Bears team that entered the weekend ranked 29th in the NFL in points per game.

The Patriots iced the game with late fumble recoveries by Brenden Schooler (off a muffed punt) and Carl Davis. New England turned both into insurance touchdowns to pull away.

2. Zappe dazzles

Entering Sunday, the key to victory for the Patriots seemed to be to bludgeon the Browns’ woeful run defense — the worst in the NFL by some metrics — with their powerful, Rhamondre Stevenson-led run game. Instead, Cleveland actually held Stevenson in check for the majority of the afternoon. But it couldn’t stop Zappe.

The fourth-round rookie followed up his impressive first start with an even stronger showing, completing 70.6% of his passes and posting a passer rating of 118.4. Zappe spread the ball around — five Patriots players caught four passes, and four topped 60 receiving yards, with none surpassing 65 — and again avoided obvious mistakes. All three of his turnovers this season (one interception, two lost fumbles) have resulted from teammates’ mistakes.

3. Stevenson sparks

With a hamstring injury rendering Damien Harris unavailable, Rhamondre Stevenson carried the load for the Patriots’ rushing attack. The second-year back couldn’t replicate the 161-yard explosion he enjoyed against Detroit, but he provided one of the game’s most important plays: a 31-yard touchdown run on a third-and-10 draw.

Stevenson followed key blocks by Mike Onwenu, David Andrews and Hunter Henry and then outran cornerback Martin Emerson to the end zone. Tied 3-3 at the time, the Patriots never trailed again.

With only unproven rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris behind him on the depth chart, the Patriots leaned heavily on Stevenson. They didn’t run an offensive play without him on the field until there were less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 76 yards on 19 carries and also punched in a 6-yard touchdown that closed out the scoring.