N’Keal Harry Status For Week 7 Vs. Patriots More Clear Given Update

Harry has been designated to return from injured reserve

by

2 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears Patriots fans will be able to give N’Keal Harry a warm welcome back to New England when the Chicago Bears trip to Gillette Stadium for a Week 7 clash.

The Bears announced Wednesday Harry has been designated to return from injured reserve, meaning he will need to be activated off the list within the next 21 days. Harry and the Bears are set to travel to Foxboro for “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 24, which is 19 days from his initial designation.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Wednesday he was not ruling Harry out of a potential Week 5 return, and indicated the team likes where the wideout is at with his progression after ankle surgery.

Harry, the 2019 first-round pick who was traded by the Patriots this offseason, was placed on injured reserve after undergoing tight rope surgery on his ankle Aug. 11. It was expected the surgery would sideline Harry for eight weeks.

The Patriots traded Harry to the Bears for a seventh-round pick in July after an underwhelming tenure in New England. The former first-round pick out of Arizona State played just 33 games in three seasons with 18 starts. He compiled 598 yards on 57 receptions with a mere four touchdowns — zero during his final campaign in New England — and became a frequent punching bag for Patriots fans.

Prior to hosting the Bears, New England will welcome the Detroit Lions to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a Week 5 contest. The Patriots are a three-point home favorite against the Lions.

More NFL:

New Johnny Hekker? Bill Belichick Casts Rare Label On Lions’ Punter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Attorney Notes ‘Big Challenge’ Tom Brady Faces Amid Divorce Rumors
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Next Article

Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough

Picked For You

Related