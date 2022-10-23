Padres Vs. Phillies Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 5 Online, On TV

The Phillies can punch their ticket to the 2022 World Series on Sunday afternoon in their home ballpark.

Philadelphia takes a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies’ offense put the San Diego Padres on the brink of elimination Saturday, as Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber and company put up 10 runs in Game 4.

The Game 5 starting pitching matchup will be the same as the series opener. Both teams are sending their aces to the mound, as Zack Wheeler will go toe-to-toe with Yu Darvish.

Here is all of the viewing information for Padres-Phillies Game 5:

When: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:37 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports