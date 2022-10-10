Panthers’ Baker Mayfield Wears Walking Boot After Loss Vs. 49ers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Carolina Panthers elected to pull quarterback Baker Mayfield early amid their Week 5 contest against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

During the 37-15 loss, Mayfield threw for 215 yards while completing 20-of-36 pass attempts with no touchdowns, one interception and four sacks.

Mayfield, following the contest, wore a walking boot on his left foot.

“A little painful right now,” Mayfield told reporters, per team Twitter video. “Not real sure what exactly it is. Gonna examine that tomorrow, find out. So, just right now managing the pain. … I think somebody landed on the ankle. Honestly, I have to look back. Just, yeah, didn’t feel too good.”

Despite suffering the injury before halftime, Mayfield still managed to play until the fourth quarter before being sidelined and replaced by backup quarterback PJ Walker.

“No shot,” Mayfield said. “Just tell yourself you feel better than you do. Go out there and play.”

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 1-4 on the season and 1-3 in games on their home field. However, despite the slow start to the season, the 27-year-old veteran quarterback, Mayfield, has no worries regarding job security when asked by a reporter.