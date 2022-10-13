Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win

Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang.

The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.

After the win, Bergeron maintained the good vibes by addressing his teammates in the locker room and awarding the game puck to Jim Montgomery, who recorded his first victory as Boston’s head coach.

Check out the scene in the video below.

It was an excellent all-around performance for the B’s, who received goals from Pastrnak, Krejci, Taylor Hall and Hampus Lindholm (empty net) in addition to Bergeron. Linus Ullmark started between the pipes and stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced.

Montgomery rewarded the Bruins for their strong effort by giving them the day off Thursday. Boston will return to action Saturday night when it hosts the Arizona Coyotes in its home opener at TD Garden.