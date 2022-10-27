Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Adding Offensive Weapon In Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs just added another weapon to their Patrick Mahomes-led offense, reportedly swinging a trade with the New York Giants on Thursday for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Jordan Schultz of theScore was the first to report the news, which since has been confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Giants reportedly will receive a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick — both in the 2023 NFL Draft — in exchange for Toney, a first-rounder (20th overall) in 2021 who has flashed upside in two seasons with New York but has battled both injuries and inconsistency.

Toney’s contract is fully guaranteed for about $5.2 million through 2024, plus a fifth-year option, per Pelissero. ESPN’s Field Yates added that Toney carries a salary and cap hit of $784,000 in 2022, $1.907 million in 2023 and $2.531 million in 2024.

Mahomes seemed to react to the trade Thursday afternoon by posting a GIF of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson smiling, without caption or context.

Clearly, that’s a quarterback who’s happy to have another talented pass-catcher onboard.