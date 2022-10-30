Patrick Peterson Trolls Kyler Murray, Cardinals Following Vikings Win

Will Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ever live down that video-game clause from his contract?

Probably not.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson got into the fun Sunday, sending a subtle shot in the direction of Murray following his team’s win over the Cardinals. The 32-year-old defensive back chose to pay homage mock the 25-year-old signal caller after an interception of Murray in the third quarter by Harrison Smith, mimicking someone holding a video-game controller.

That move was made to poke fun at Murray, who has taken a beating this season for his affinity of all things “Call of Duty.” The newest game in the franchise, “Modern Warfare II,” was released on Friday, opening up the quarterback to more scrutiny, in which Peterson admitted to taking full advantage of.

“I asked Patrick Peterson what game he was pretending to play with his video-game celebration,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero tweeted Sunday. ” ‘I think it’s called Call of Duty? I’m not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out.’ “

Peterson doubled down, taking a shot at the Cardinals for perceived disrespect on his way out of the organization he previously spent 10 seasons with.

“Patrick Peterson made clear he’s not happy with the Cardinals organization either,” Pelissero added. “Says while he was still in Arizona, someone was printing out emails from a fan about how he couldn’t tackle and was washed up and would leave the letters on the chair at his locker.”