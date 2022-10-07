Patriots Players (Sort of) Defend Russell Wilson After Fourth-Down Failure

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson was a popular target Friday morning, and understandably so.

But a pair of New England Patriots players — one current; one retired — came to his defense amid the Twitter lashing.

The Broncos’ $245 million quarterback played miserably against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, completing 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards while throwing two interceptions in a 12-9 overtime loss. Most notably, Wilson came up short on a fourth-and-1 near the goal line with Denver trailing by three in overtime. Wilson seemingly had receiver K.J. Hamler open in the end zone for a game-winning touchdown but instead threw incomplete to Courtland Sutton, who was covered by Stephon Gilmore.

Here’s the play, in case you missed it:

GILLY LOCK TO END IT. ?#JAXvsIND, 10/16 at 1pm ET pic.twitter.com/N35mogRr7c — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2022

After the game, player-turned-broadcaster Emmanuel Acho called out Wilson for throwing at Gilmore rather than looking off the lurking safety and targeting Hamler.

“Russell Wilson, you have a lot of explaining to do,” Acho said in a video posted to his Twitter account.