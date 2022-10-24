Patriots-Bears Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

The Patriots and the Bears are set for a “Monday Night Football” showdown at Gillette Stadium.

New England enters the Week 7 contest at 3-3 and winners of two straight games despite quarterback Mac Jones being out since late September due to a high ankle sprain. All reports indicate that Jones, not rookie Bailey Zappe, will get the start against Chicago.

The Bears, meanwhile, are 2-4 after losing their last three games. Sophomore quarterback Justin Fields will face a stiff challenge in the Patriots’ ascending defense.

Here’s how to watch Monday night’s game online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: FuboTV | WatchESPN