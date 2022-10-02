Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers

Marcus Cannon took over at right tackle

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.

When the Patriots came out for the second half, Marcus Cannon replaced Wynn at right tackle. The 34-year-old Cannon, whom New England signed days before the season opener, was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Wynn entered the Week 4 matchup having committed four penalties, tying him for the NFL lead. He also allowed an alarming amount of quarterback pressures over the first three weeks.

Despite Wynn’s awful half, the Patriots entered halftime in Green Bay with a three-point lead thanks to a pick-six from rookie cornerback Jack Jones.

