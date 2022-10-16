Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Convincing Win Over Browns

STUDS

QB Bailey Zappe

Yes, the quality of opposing defenses over the last three weeks must be taken into account, but Zappe deserves full credit for the way he’s played this month. The third-string rookie once again looked poised and played largely mistake-free football. New England also seemed more willing to let Zappe throw it down the field in this game, a sign of its growing confidence in the fourth-round pick. Zappe’s late-game intentional-grounding penalty was an awful mistake, though.

Front seven

The Browns entered the get game with arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL, and the Patriots completely bottled it up. Chubb didn’t do much until the fourth quarter, and third-down back Kareem Hunt finished with 12 yards on four carries. The Patriots also were successful in generating pressure against Cleveland’s terrific offensive line and registered four sacks. On the downside, stud defensive tackle Christian Barmore left the game in the first half due to a knee injury and didn’t return.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

It wasn’t the game that many expected from Stevenson, who was going up against the worst run defense in football. But the sophomore back ran hard, played a ton and his 31-yard score was a massive play for the Patriots. Stevenson racked up 76 yards on 19 carries and also caught four passes on five targets for 15 yards. He added a second touchdown run during garbage time.

Honorable mentions: Jalen Mills, Kyle Dugger, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Matthew Judon, DeVante Parker, Davon Godchaux, Marcus Jones

DUDS

RT Isaiah Wynn

Wynn committed a false start — his NFL-leading eighth penalty of the season — and gave up a Myles Garrett strip-sack before getting benched in the first half. It was the second time this season the fifth-year right tackle has been replaced by veteran Marcus Cannon. Wynn returned to the field when the Patriots wanted to shift Cannon to jumbo tight end, but his playing time was inconsistent. It’s fair to wonder whether he’ll start in Week 7 when New England hosts the Chicago Bears.

Interior offensive line

New England got flagged for one delay-of-game penalty and got close to picking up a few others. In general, the communication between Zappe and the O-line seemed a bit shaky, and center David Andrews must take some of the blame. The Patriots’ interior line also struggled in goal-line situations against an undersized Cleveland front seven. The group wasn’t terrible, but it was a step down from an excellent performance last week against the Detroit Lions.

Coaching

The Patriots committed a season-high 12 penalties, eight of which came in the first half. Ultimately, that falls on the coaching.

Honorable mentions: Special teams as a whole