Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy

FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones.

Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on Oct. 2 against the Green Bay Packers following the injury news surrounding Jones, has left an impression with now three games worth of experience under his belt.

Long-tenured Patriots safety Devin McCourty met with the media Wednesday and emphasized the positive locker room culture during an ongoing controversy surrounding the team’s starting quarterback role.

“You see Mac start the year, you see Zappe come in, we win two games, so it creates like the whole story and everything,” McCourty said. “But I think overall in the locker room, guys just appreciating having a good time. And I think that’s been the fun part for my time in New England. Everything can be going on in the outside, but inside that locker room, everybody’s kinda geared up, getting ready to go.”

McCourty added: “This team does a really good job of playing hard and playing with effort, but actually executing leads to wins. So I think that’s been more of the focus than, ‘How is it with Zappe? How is it with Mac?’ I think guys have been really locked in.”

In New England’s last two showings, the Patriots offense has recorded their highest scoring totals.

The Patriots will next face off against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.” Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.