Patriots Captain Rips Bears Player For ‘Extremely Dirty Play’

The hit that knocked David Andrews out of Monday night’s Patriots game prompted a strong response from Matthew Slater.

New England’s longtime special teams captain sounded off against Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel during an appearance on WEEI’s “Mut at Night.”

“I think the league is making an effort to get those hits out of the game,” Slater said Tuesday. “I think that was an extremely dirty play (Monday) night, and my concern is with the health and well-being of David. I just hate to see any teammate down on the field like that and having to go through that type of situation. The league’s going to do what they need to do. Hopefully, they handle this situation the right way, with class and with order. But there’s really no place in our game for hits like that or plays like that.”

The hit in question occurred during the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 33-14 loss at Gillette Stadium. After a Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by linebacker Roquan Smith, Pennel leveled Andrews from the side. He was flagged for an illegal blindside block and ejected from the game, and Andrews was helped off the field and evaluated for a head injury.

Pennel, a 31-year-old journeyman, briefly played for the Patriots in the spring and summer of 2019.

“Mike played here, so he knows how to play the game the right way,” Slater said on WEEI. “He’s been playing this game a long time. He knows what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus also took issue with Pennel’s actions, saying the D-tackle was “totally in the wrong.”