Patriots Celebrate Throwback Jersey Return With Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

New England’s Pat Patriot throwbacks will make their long-awaited return to the field this Sunday.

The Patriots teased the reintroduction of their beloved red jerseys with a hype video ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

The video, posted Wednesday on the team’s social media channels, featured running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, center David Andrews, special teamer Matthew Slater, tight end Hunter Henry, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and outside linebacker Matthew Judon, all clad in the Steve Grogan-era uniforms New England last wore in 2012.

Reds are here. pic.twitter.com/J7JltI6Dh6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2022

The Patriots announced the return of their classic reds this past offseason and revealed their throwback uniform schedule last month. They’ll wear them this Sunday against the Lions and again when they host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“I think that will be cool,” cornerback Myles Bryant said after the schedule was unveiled. “Growing up, you know, seeing the Patriots back in the day wearing those jerseys. Of course, I didn’t see it when that was their default jersey, but I would see it when Tom Brady would wear it once a season. So, I think it’ll be a pretty cool experience.”