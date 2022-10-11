Patriots Defender Calls NFL’s ‘Roughing The Passer’ Rule Into Question

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another terrible roughing the passer call that has NFL fans up in arms.

Just one day following the controversial call on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett that led to a Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory, NFL referees are going to have more explaining to do.

Just before halftime in a critical AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders, Kansas City defensive Chris Jones was flagged for roughing the passer on a strip-sack of Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr. Instead of a turnover that would have given the Chiefs prime field position, the Raiders drive was extended and ended in three points.

Derek Carr getting the Tom Brady treatment while Chris Jones is just trying to recover the fumble he forced. Brutal call



pic.twitter.com/hm6OBFMFpA — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) October 11, 2022

That call, much like Brady’s, led to an outcry on social media regarding the NFL’s interpretation of roughing the passer.

.@Buck and @TroyAikman give their thoughts on the Chris Jones sack that resulted in a roughing the passer call on #MNF. pic.twitter.com/YHXDxENSov — ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2022

Troy Aikman "I hope the competition committee looks at this and we take the dresses off" — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) October 11, 2022

Chris Jones is out here playing football. The refs, they think they?re watching something else. That is absolutely horrendous. — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 11, 2022

Did Chris Jones even consider levitating? — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) October 11, 2022

Take notes Chris Jones. This is how you have to tackle the QB in 2022 pic.twitter.com/V7rHUNY5S1 — Nighthawk (@KrikorianB15) October 11, 2022

i mean this roughing the passer call might mean the whole game… fumble versus first down



What in the heck is Chris Jones supposed to do? He makes an incredible play, even takes the football away, and then gravity does its thing and that's a penalty?pic.twitter.com/VDRoUxdGvQ — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) October 11, 2022

Tremendous work by the MNF crew capturing these crowd reactions after the ?roughing? call on Chris Jones. Fans were pissed! #MNF #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/SIqyAhcJaV — Mark David (@FReichComeback) October 11, 2022

Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones even got in on the action, calling for the NFL to “protect the integrity of the game.”

I get the NFL wants to protect its investment in quarterback. But you have to protect the integrity of the game. — J Jones (@justjjones) October 11, 2022

There will be plenty of talk regarding the rule moving forward. For now, we’ll wait to see if Carr has a wise comment about the call like Brady did.

