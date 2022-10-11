Patriots Defender Calls NFL’s ‘Roughing The Passer’ Rule Into Question

Another day, another terrible roughing the passer call that has NFL fans up in arms.
Just one day following the controversial call on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett that led to a Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory, NFL referees are going to have more explaining to do.
Just before halftime in a critical AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders, Kansas City defensive Chris Jones was flagged for roughing the passer on a strip-sack of Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr. Instead of a turnover that would have given the Chiefs prime field position, the Raiders drive was extended and ended in three points.
That call, much like Brady’s, led to an outcry on social media regarding the NFL’s interpretation of roughing the passer.
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones even got in on the action, calling for the NFL to “protect the integrity of the game.”
There will be plenty of talk regarding the rule moving forward. For now, we’ll wait to see if Carr has a wise comment about the call like Brady did.