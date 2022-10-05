Why Devin McCourty Doesn’t Mind Jack Jones Comment That Angered Ty Law

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Ty Laws and Peter Kings of the world made a big to-do out of a comment that Jack Jones made after last Sunday’s Patriots-Packers game.

Devin McCourty? He doesn’t really care. He’s just glad his teammate is playing well and with confidence.

Jones showed his great playmaking skills in jumping an out route and picking off Aaron Rodgers during New England’s loss to Green Bay. After the overtime defeat, the rookie cornerback delivered a great quote when asked about the play.

“Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” Jones said. “If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I’m no good.”

The comment was met with mixed reactions.

“Hey kid: They threw out routes on Deion Sanders! (Not many, but some.),” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column. “How did the 121st pick in the draft get so big-headed to think one of the best quarterbacks ever was insulting him by throwing the kind of route that’s thrown 162 times a week in the NFL?”

Law, one of the best players in Patriots history, also had an issue with the remark.