Patriots Elevating Jamie Collins To Roster For Bears Game

The Patriots will have a familiar face back on the field Monday night.

Linebacker Jamie Collins will be elevated to the gameday roster for New England’s Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears, his agents told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Monday morning.

Collins joined the Patriots’ practice squad on Oct. 6, returning for his fourth separate stint in Foxboro.

The 33-year-old played in 12 games last season (two with Detroit, 10 with New England), then underwent offseason surgery. He remained a free agent for nearly eight months before ultimately re-signing with the Patriots.

Collins, now wearing No. 99 after sporting 91 and 58 in his earlier tours, can play inside or outside linebacker. He joins a position group that also features Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche. Uche, a situational pass rusher, sat out last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Monday night.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.