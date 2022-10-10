Patriots Have Highest Possible Confidence In Rhamondre Stevenson

NESN Logo Sign In

Before Rhamondre Stevenson’s rookie season, then-position coach Ivan Fears said the New England Patriots running back needed to improve “everything” about his game.

Safe to say he’s accomplished that.

One day after Stevenson rampaged for a career-high 161 yards on 25 carries in a 29-0 romp over the Detroit Lions, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke in downright glowing terms about his budding backfield star.

Asked how much confidence he has in Stevenson to be a complete, three-down back for New England, Belichick replied: “As much confidence as you could possibly have, that’s how much we have.”

“Every player on the team, every coach on the team has total confidence in Rhamondre to do whatever it is we need him to do,” Belichick, who also raved about Stevenson in his postgame news conference, said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “Catch the ball, pick up the blitz, run the ball, inside, outside, break tackles, short yardage, make explosive plays. He’s improved so much in these 20 games, whatever, since he’s been in the league. His ball security is good. His running skills are good. His blitz pickup is good. His pass routes are good. But they’ve all improved a lot.

“This kid’s really worked hard to make himself a good player. He’s a talented player, but he’s put in a lot of extra work and understands what he needs to do to be effective in all those situations, and he’s worked hard to perfect his techniques and craft to do that.”

Stevenson and his coaches have talked openly about his rough start in New England, which included a lost fumble and a blown blitz pickup in the 2021 opener that got him exiled to the inactive list for most of the first half of his rookie season. The fourth-round draft pick eventually emerged as one of the NFL’s top rookie ball-carriers, and after improving his conditioning and route-runing during the offseason, he’s taken on an expanded role in Year 2.