Patriots Haven’t Lost Confidence In This Struggling Former All-Pro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two years ago, Jake Bailey was a first-team All-Pro punter — the single best player in the NFL at his position.

So far this season, the numbers indicate he’s been one of the worst.

Seven games into the New England Patriots’ 2022 campaign, Bailey ranks 31st in average yards per punt and 32nd — dead last — in net punting average. The advanced stats paint an only slightly more optimistic picture. New England ranks 23rd in Football Outsiders’ punting DVOA, and Bailey is the NFL’s 28th-highest-graded punter by Pro Football Focus.

In last week’s blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, Bailey’s punts traveled 33, 36, 44 and 44 yards, with none of those impacted by New England’s field position. It has not been the start the Patriots were hoping for when they signed the 2019 fifth-round draft pick to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension before the season that made him the league’s third-highest-paid punter by average annual value. (Detroit’s Jack Fox later signed an extension that bumped Bailey down to fourth on that list.)

Despite these struggles, Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord gave Bailey a public vote of confidence Friday.

“Right now, we’re working through some things and everything, but Jake’s going to be OK,” Achord said. “Jake’s a pro. We’ve seen Jake hit the freaking 5.0, 5.2(-second hangtime) 70-yard balls. Those are still there. He still has all the talent right now. Jake’s doing a good job in practice, and that’s the biggest thing that we go off of. Day to day in practice, that’s what we’re looking at, and as long as we’re showing up out there in practice, we’re going to work forward.”

Achord said the timing of Bailey’s punting motion hasn’t been a problem, but his “ball contact” has been spotty, resulting in more shanks than the team is used to seeing from the standout specialist.