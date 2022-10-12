Patriots Host Familiar Linebacker For Visit Ahead Of Browns Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the New England Patriots add another old friend to their linebacking corps?

One week after re-signing Jamie Collins to their practice squad, the Patriots on Tuesday hosted Calvin Munson for a free agent visit.

Munson isn’t the recognizable name that Collins is, but he’s logged two prior stints with New England, spending most of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Patriots’ P-squad and then joining the active roster for a six-game stint midway through last season. He mostly played on special teams in those games, logging 97 snaps in the kicking game and just nine on defense.

The 27-year-old also appeared in 22 games over two stints with the Miami Dolphins and 14 for the New York Giants, with whom he began his career in 2017.

The Patriots also hosted defensive backs Troy Apke, DeMarcus Fields and Quandre Mosely and offensive tackle Myron Cunningham for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire. They entered Wednesday with one open spot on their 53-man roster spot and another on their practice squad after releasing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez.

New England is preparing to visit the 2-3 Cleveland Browns this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.