Patriots Inactives Reaction: Isaiah Wynn Returns; Will He Start?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots have released their inactive list for Sunday’s must-win matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The following players will not suit up for this Week 8 clash:

C David Andrews

S Kyle Dugger

DL Christian Barmore

DL Sam Roberts

RB Kevin Harris

CB Shaun Wade

Andrews (concussion), Dugger (ankle) and Barmore (knee) did not travel with the team. Roberts, Harris and Wade are healthy scratches.

Some inactive list notes:

— Veteran James Ferentz will start at center, with elevated practice squadder Kody Russey backing him up. This will be the first start since last October for the 33-year-old Ferentz and his first at center since Week 17 of the 2020 season. He’s been with the Patriots since 2017 but has started just six career games.

“James Ferentz is a great player who’s been in our system a long time,” offensive line coach Matt Patricia said Friday. “(He’s) extremely smart, and he and David are really the guys that handle all the communication on a daily basis anyway. We practice those guys in there. David’s a great player, has obviously done a great job for us inside. This week, James will be in that situation, and he’ll be able to help us there.”